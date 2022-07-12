Islanders get advanced telemedicine services

Residents of the Aegean islands suffering from neurodegenerative illnesses have had access to specialized health services for the past 16 months without having to leave their homes.

More specifically, scientific staff at the 1st Neurology Clinic of the Athens Medical School’s Aeginiteio University Hospital have since March 2021 operated a specialist Clinic for Memory, Dementia and Parkinson’s Disease through the National Telemedicine Network, providing high-quality services to patients at over 40 health centers and six hospitals on the Greek islands.

Each online consultation, which is carried out using a high-resolution camera, takes about an hour. The clinic’s scientific director conducts a thorough neurological and neuropsychological examination for cognitive impairments, using tests and equipment designed for telemedicine.

The clinic operates every Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.