More than 16,000 visitors to Acropolis daily, minister says

The Acropolis ranks as Europe’s third best value-for-money tourist attraction and comes ninth in the world, according to a study by ParkSleepFly. The study analyzed the cost of an adult’s single-day admission ticket for 30 of the world’s top attractions, and the number of ‘poor’ and ‘terrible’ reviews received by each. The iconic Athenian monument scored 6.21/10. The Great Wall of China ranked as the world’s best value-for-money tourist attraction, setting the benchmark with its 10/10 score, followed by the Taj Mahal in India and the Forbidden City, also in China. The unfortunate title of worst-value attraction went to New York’s Empire State Building, with 1.03/10. (REUTERS)

At least 16,000 people have visited the Acropolis every day this summer, Culture Minister Lina Mendoni said on Monday.

The minister was visiting the Acropolis with Tourism Minister Vassilis Kikilias.

The ministers started their visit from the dedicated entrance for people with mobility issues.

The tourist season on the Acropolis began early this this year, in March, Mendoni added, noting that visitor numbers have returned to reached pre-pandemic levels. [AMNA]