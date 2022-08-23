Supreme Court urges the rapid and thorough investigation of tourist attack on Crete

Supreme Court Prosecutor Isidoros Dogiakos has asked on Tuesday the Rethymno Prosecutor, on the island of Crete, to give the investigation into the attack on a family of German tourists the highest priority, urging it to be conducted thoroughly.

“It is very serious both due to the timing of the attack, in the midst of the tourist season, and the location, Crete, which is an attractive destination for travellers from all over the world,” he said in his letter.

The intervention by Dogiakos is at a time when the arrest of the two suspects was already deemed to be slow.

Two people have been for arrested for suspicion of attacking a family of German tourists in the community of Mylopotamos over the weekend.

Speaking to state broadcaster ERT, the family said the suspects started chasing them for no apparent reason when they were driving around Rethymno in their rental car. The driver of the offenders’ pick-up truck allegedly attacked them with a knife during the altercation that followed.

One of the defenders has been given until Friday to prepare his defense, while another has been released on bail.