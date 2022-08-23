Climate crisis minister urges caution during current wave of bad weather

Climate Crisis and Civil Protection Minister Christos Stylianides appealed to the public, strongly recommending that people be especially cautious and restrict their movements, after a meeting to assess the current wave of bad weather affecting Greece at the ministry on Tuesday.

The phenomena are expected to be particularly intense in some areas, with the minister urging people in those areas to stay indoors and avoid going out unless there are serious reasons. He also urged camping sites, workers in the tourism sector and hoteliers to give instructions to tourists for their safety, adding that the 112 number will be activated if necessary and repeating the standard safety instructions.

“It appears to be a relatively brief but intense bout of bad weather. It may, however, become dangerous. Please, let us not underestimate it,” he warned. [AMNA]