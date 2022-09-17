NEWS

Piraeus Line 3 metro stations to be completed in September

Piraeus Line 3 metro stations to be completed in September
[AMNA]

Work on the new metro stations connecting the port of Piraeus with Athens’ international airport is expected to be completed this month, the company said on Saturday. 

Line 3 of the metro is expected to be extended by three stations – Maniatika, Municipal Theatre and Piraeus – with the time from the port to the airport estimated at 55 minutes.

It is estimated that the new stations will increase total passenger traffic on the metro network to 132,000 citizens per day and reduce carbon dioxide emissions by 120 tons per day.

At the same time, the Piraeus station will be part of the largest transport hub in Attica, with two metro stations, the tram terminal, the suburban railway terminal, bus and trolley bus lines, as well as ferries, being concentrated within a radius of 200 meters.

Once the stations open to the public, transport authorities will stop bus services connecting Nikaia and Korydallos which will be served by the metro.

Transport

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Exarchia metro station will only take up tenth of local square, says minister
NEWS

Exarchia metro station will only take up tenth of local square, says minister

Greece gifts Cyprus a presidential jet
NEWS

Greece gifts Cyprus a presidential jet

Ryanair to close base at Athens International Airport over winter
NEWS

Ryanair to close base at Athens International Airport over winter

Test runs for Piraeus line continue over weekend
METRO EXTENSION

Test runs for Piraeus line continue over weekend

Aegean Airlines in code sharing deal with Emirates
NEWS

Aegean Airlines in code sharing deal with Emirates

Rainfall causes road closures in Athens
NEWS

Rainfall causes road closures in Athens