Piraeus Line 3 metro stations to be completed in September

Work on the new metro stations connecting the port of Piraeus with Athens’ international airport is expected to be completed this month, the company said on Saturday.

Line 3 of the metro is expected to be extended by three stations – Maniatika, Municipal Theatre and Piraeus – with the time from the port to the airport estimated at 55 minutes.

It is estimated that the new stations will increase total passenger traffic on the metro network to 132,000 citizens per day and reduce carbon dioxide emissions by 120 tons per day.

At the same time, the Piraeus station will be part of the largest transport hub in Attica, with two metro stations, the tram terminal, the suburban railway terminal, bus and trolley bus lines, as well as ferries, being concentrated within a radius of 200 meters.

Once the stations open to the public, transport authorities will stop bus services connecting Nikaia and Korydallos which will be served by the metro.