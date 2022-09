Unknown assailants hurled a Molotov cocktail at the embassy of Iran in the affluent suburb of Psychico in the early hours of Sunday morning.

According to the Hellenic Police, two hooded people on a motorcycle drove by the embassy at approximately 1 a.m. and threw the Molotov cocktail towards the embassy.

The Molotov cocktail exploded against the embassy’s outer wall, without causing any serious damage.