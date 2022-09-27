Weather warning issued for western Greece as ‘Bogdan’ closes in

The National Observatory’s Meteo weather service issued an emergency bulletin on Tuesday, as strong downpours and gale-force winds sweep into western Greece from Italy.

Dubbed “Bogdan” by Italian meteorologists, the weather front may develop into a “Medicane” with tropical, cyclone-like properties over the course of the day, forecasts have indicated.

Meteo’s warning was directed in particular at the islands of the Ionian Sea, which have sustained significant damage in similar weather events in the past, but also at the western Peloponnese and the western mainland, including Epirus.

This means that residents and visitors in these areas are advised to stay indoors during the peak of the storm, to secure any objects that may be a hazard, to stay away from the beach and to refrain from sailing, among other such precautions.

Macedonia, Thessaly, Thrace and the northern Aegean islands should also expect heavy rainfall, Meteo warned, adding that the wet and windy weather is expected to ease by Wednesday.