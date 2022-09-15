High summer back for the weekend

It’s a great time for hitting the beach again as meteorologists forecast temperatures rising into the high 30s across Greece over the next four days.

The National Observatory’s Meteo weather service on Thursday reported that daytime highs on Friday and Saturday will reach and perhaps even exceed 38 degrees Celsius in some parts of the county as hot air masses sweep in from the central and eastern Mediterranean.

Northern and central Greece will feel the heat especially, as winds will be feeble and humidity levels high.

Athens may also get quite muggy as temperatures reach 33-34 degrees Celsius on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, with midday humidity at over 40%, rising to above 50% at night.

The unseasonably warm weather will start easing on Sunday from north to south, with daytime highs returning to the mid-20s mark by Monday.