A strong weather front hit the northern port city of Thessaloniki on Monday morning causing severe flooding, the uprooting of trees, power outages, and stranding inhabitants.

The city’s fire service received 780 calls and assisted by helping pump waters 58 times, cutting down five trees, and rescuing stranded seven inhabitants.

Similar weather was reported in the central Greek region of Thessalia, with dozens of calls being received in the city of Volos.