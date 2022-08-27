NEWS

Clearer skies in the forecast

[Achilleas Chiras/InTime News]

The weather is forecast to improve somewhat on Saturday across most of the country. Still, local showers and thunderstorms are expected at midday and in the afternoon on the mainland and on Crete, and possibly the islands of the eastern Aegean.

Thunderstorms mainly in the mountainous areas of the central and northern mainland are likely to be accompanied by short hailstorms.

In Attica conditions are expected to be generally clear, with occasional local clouds and moderate winds, with the possibility of rain or thunderstorms midday and in the afternoon hours. Temperatures will range from 23 to 31 degrees Celsius.

Weather

