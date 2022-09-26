Weather to deteriorate as of Monday afternoon

The weather over Greece will deteriorate on Monday evening, as part of a weather system dubbed Bogdan, that is already affecting Italy, will move towards Greece, according to a Emergency Weather Deterioration Bulletin released by the National Meteorological Service (EMY).

In particular, the forecast for Tuesday includes heavy rains and storms, accompanied by a lot of lightning, hail and very strong winds, in the following areas:

The northern Ionian Sea and Epirus, from dawn and until the afternoon, and Western Central Greece and possibly the northwestern Peloponnese from midday to the evening. [AMNA]