NEWS

Public revenue code ratified

Public revenue code ratified
[Yannis Kolesidis/EPA]

MPs voted to ratify the Public Revenue Code, which the government said codifies and simplifies tax laws, on Thursday.

The legislation received backing from ruling New Democracy and opposition PASOK-Movement for Change MPs but was rejected by all other opposition parties.

Speaking of the benefits of the new code, Deputy Finance Minister Apostolos Vesyropoulos told Parliament that it was part of the government’s reform agenda to simplify tax laws while it introduces other regulations aimed at upgrading tax administration and services to citizens.

The code codifies six tax groups of laws, including those related to local government, VAT, other indirect taxes, the Tax Procedures Code, the Asset Taxation Code and the National Customs Code. An administrative codification for direct taxation is also in the works. [AMNA]

Taxation

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Inspectors shut gas station over tax discrepancies
NEWS

Inspectors shut gas station over tax discrepancies

Municipal fees to be scrapped
ATHENS MAYOR

Municipal fees to be scrapped

Taxman identifies 14 food businesses that hid €5.15 mln in income
ECONOMY

Taxman identifies 14 food businesses that hid €5.15 mln in income

Tax inspector assaulted on Kefalonia
NEWS

Tax inspector assaulted on Kefalonia

Tsipras: PM’s speech full of ‘so many, many lies’
NEWS

Tsipras: PM’s speech full of ‘so many, many lies’

Motorists now able to pay road tax by the month
NEWS

Motorists now able to pay road tax by the month