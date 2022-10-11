Downpours cause flooding in Corfu, march on across western Greece

Strong showers brought on by a low-pressure system drifting in from the Adriatic caused flooding on the northern Ionian island of Corfu and were due to hit other parts of western Greece on Tuesday.

According to the island’s mayor, flooding closed down a section of the main road leading into and out of Messonghi on the island’s eastern coast, while the Fire Service had been dispatched to clear fallen branches and rocks from the Corfi-Lefkimmi national highway.

The eastern coastal town of Lefkimmi itself was also affected, with the local health center and high school seeing some flooding.

The unsettled weather is expected across the Ionian islands on Tuesday and will also stretch to the western mainland over the course of the day.

A map by the National Observatory’s Meteo weather service showed strong rains being headed to parts of the northwestern Peloponnese, but also to areas like Messolonghi and Nafpaktos in western Greece.