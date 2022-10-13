Storms on their way, weathermen warn

An area of low pressure arriving from southern Italy will lead to a deterioration in weather conditions from late Thursday afternoon until Saturday marked by a temporary drop in temperature, lightening and hail as well as strong winds in the Aegean, weathermen have warned.

According to the National Observatory of Athens, the rain will be particularly heavy in Western Macedonia and Epirus from late Thursday afternoon, while storms are expected in the Northern Ionian.

By Friday morning, the rain will have spread to rest of the Ionian Sea, the most of continental Greece (except Eastern Macedonia and Thrace), the Sporades, the Cyclades and the mountains of Crete.

There will be storms in the Ionian, and in the western and southern continental areas.

On Friday night, the rain will reach Central Greece, the Peloponnese, the Central and Southern Aegean and Crete. From Saturday afternoon, the rain will be limited to Evia, the Eastern Continent, the Central and South Aegean and Crete.

Temperatures will fall on Friday in the Ionian and continental regions and on Saturday in Crete, but will return to normal by Sunday.

Winds will reach force 6-7 in places on Friday and Saturday.