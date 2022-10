A 43-year-old tourist drowned while swimming in the sea at Almyrida, near Hania on Crete, on Friday.

Local reports say the man was from Finland and had gone to the beach with his family.

The man fell unconsciousness in unclear circumstances and had died before an ambulance reached the scene.

While the local beach continues to attract bathers, mostly tourists, lifeguard services stopped at the end of the season on 1 October.