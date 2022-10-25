Court releases man (20) provided he attends primary school

A court in Thessaloniki has ordered a 20-year-old man to be released from juvenile detention, where he was detained on charges of robbery and assault, on condition that he attend primary school.

The man, who is a member of the Roma community, was remanded last May after he was identified as being involved in a robbery in 2019 of a transport company, during which the owner of a security company was badly beaten up.

As the man, who is the father of four children, was aged 17 at the time of the crime, his case was heard by a juvenile court.

During his pre-trial detention in a juvenile facility, the man, who claimed to have never attended school, began to learn to read and write.

“I’m glad I was given this opportunity. I started school in prison and I want to continue lessons,” the 20-year-old said. [AMNA]