NEWS

Court releases man (20) provided he attends primary school

Court releases man (20) provided he attends primary school

A court in Thessaloniki has ordered a 20-year-old man to be released from juvenile detention, where he was detained on charges of robbery and assault, on condition that he attend primary school.

The man, who is a member of the Roma community, was remanded last May after he was identified as being involved in a robbery in 2019 of a transport company, during which the owner of a security company was badly beaten up.

As the man, who is the father of four children, was aged 17 at the time of the crime, his case was heard by a juvenile court.

During his pre-trial detention in a juvenile facility, the man, who claimed to have never attended school, began to learn to read and write.

“I’m glad I was given this opportunity. I started school in prison and I want to continue lessons,” the 20-year-old said. [AMNA]

Education

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Protest on Thessaloniki university campus
NEWS

Protest on Thessaloniki university campus

US university delegation coming on ‘historic’ visit
NEWS

US university delegation coming on ‘historic’ visit

University police under fire
STUDENT PROTEST

University police under fire

University police constitutional, court rules
NEWS

University police constitutional, court rules

Protesters march in Thessaloniki over student’s window fall
NEWS

Protesters march in Thessaloniki over student’s window fall

Thousands of engineering students left in limbo
NEWS

Thousands of engineering students left in limbo