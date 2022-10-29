Hellenic Police provide safety education at schools

More than 155,000 pupils and teachers participated in talks by specialized personnel and engaged in various educational activities on safety issues including internet surfing, combating bullying, domestic violence and traffic education, organized by the the Hellenic Police in cooperation with the Education Ministry, in schools during the 2021-22 academic year.

According to the Citizens’ Protection Ministry, the pupils and teachers were informed in detail about ways of prevention and early response.

More specifically, information events were held aimed at the “digital shielding” of children and adolescents so that they understand the dangers lurking on the internet and use it safely.

In the context of World Safer Internet Day, audiovisual material was presented featuring artists and athletes who related their personal experiences of using the internet and provided useful advice on how to use the web.

The ministry said special emphasis was given to dealing with bullying and domestic violence, highlighting practices of peaceful resolution of differences, acceptance of diversity, cultivating respect, solidarity and equality.

At the same time, the need to report such behavior to the authorities or persons in a position of trust was also stressed.

More than 50,000 pupils were given the opportunity to be informed on road safety issues.