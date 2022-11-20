NEWS

Woman injured after falling onto the tracks at Egaleo station

A woman between 45 and 50 years old was injured after falling onto the tracks in Egaleo metro station on Saturday afternoon. Fire fighters removed her after finding her injured between the tracks and an oncoming train. She was rushed to hospital by a waiting ambulance.

Two stations on Athens metro line 3, Egaleo and Agia Marina, were temporarily shut after she fell onto the tracks, while nine fire fighters with nine vehicles mounted a rescue operation. [AMNA]

 

Accident

