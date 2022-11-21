NEWS

Kavala traffic accident leaves one man dead

A traffic accident in central Kavala, north Greece, left one senior man dead on Monday afternoon. According to reports from the scene, an out-of-control car left a trail of destruction, including knocking over a tree and three road pillars, before hitting the man.

An ambulance arrived on scene to rush the man to the Kaval General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The driver of the car was also injured and taken to hospital. Reportedly, he was in shock and claimed that he had lost control of the car after his brakes failed.

