Air Force officer killed while attempting to cross avenue

A Chief Master Sergeant of the Greek Air Force was killed while attempting to cross a main avenue in northern Athens early Thursday morning. 

The accident happened at 5.40 a.m., police said.

The man, whose name and age has not been disclosed but is believed to have been between 35 and 45, was hit by a car when he tried to cross Mesogeion Avenue, in Katehaki. The collision was so powerful that he was thrown into the opposite traffic lane where he was hit by a second car. 

A television channel citing unnamed sources said the man was rushing to catch a bus that would take him to Tanagra Air Base.

