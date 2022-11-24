NEWS

Former minister Gerovassili says bank accounts were hacked

The secretary of the main opposition SYRIZA-Progressive Alliance parliamentary group and former minister Olga Gerovassili said on Thursday that her back accounts and social media accounts were hacked.

Gerovassili spoke of a “generalized electronic attack” that has been taking place since Wednesday, adding that the hackers extracted sums out of her parliamentary bank accounts, without specifying the amounts that were allegedly stolen. She said she has informed the competent authorities on the hacking.

“Following the wiretapping scandal by the Unified Monitoring Center of [intelligence agency] EYP-Predator, of which I was also a target and for which I have already taken legal action, I publicly denounce the generalized electronic attack-hacking that has been taking place against me since yesterday,” she said in a statement released on Thursday. 

The SYRIZA lawmaker’s name was among those of various politicians, politicians’ relatives and journalists leaked two weeks ago in a report on the public figures allegedly put under surveillance with malicious software by the intelligence services. She filed a lawsuit on November 11 against unknown parties for tapping her phone and other possible criminal acts at her expense, asking for an investigation.

