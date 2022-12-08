NEWS

Reality star over the limit in deadly crash in Kypseli

Reality star over the limit in deadly crash in Kypseli
[Intime News]

Media reports on Wednesday said a reality TV star who crashed into and killed a 60-year-old motorcyclist with her car in October was driving under the influence, citing the results of an alcohol test.

The former fashion reality show winner, Kyveli Hadjievstratiou, was found to have twice the legal limit of alcohol in her blood.

The accident occurred at dawn on October 12 at the junction of Pipinou and Aristotelous streets in Kypseli in Athens.

Crime Accident

