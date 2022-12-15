Small aircraft crashes into sea off Crete, rescue operation underway

A single-engine aircraft with two passengers crashed into the sea, off the northern coast of Crete on Thursday morning.

A search and rescue operation was underway to find the two people onboard, with crews focusing their attention in the sea area off Karteros beach, located about 7km east of the city of Iraklio.

The Fire Brigade said they believe the passengers are still alive.

The airplane took off from Iraklio airport this morning and was headed to Egypt, local authorities said.