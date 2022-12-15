NEWS

Two rescued from small plane crash off Crete

Two people were rescued from the wreck of a single-engine aircraft that crashed into the sea off the northern coast of Crete earlier on Thursday.

One of the passengers, aged 26, is a South African national and is well in his health, while the second, an Indonesian man ged 68, was unconscious, Cost Guard sources said.

Both men were transferred to the port of Iraklio where the older passenger received CPR. No further details were provided on the site of his health.

