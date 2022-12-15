One man killed in small plane crash off Crete

One man died while another was rescued after a single-engine aircraft crashed into the sea off the northern coast of Crete on Thursday morning.

Greek Cost Guard sources said they retrieved two passengers aged 32 and 62, revising the ages previously reported in the media. The younger man, a South African national, is well in his health, while the older passenger, an Indonesian man, has died. Rescuers performed CPR on the victim when he was found unconscious in the sea but doctors confirmed his passing at Venizeleio Hospital where he was transferred.

The small aircraft, which is said to be registered in Indonesia, took off from Iraklio airport this morning and was headed to Egypt.



Local authorities are investigating the incident to determine the cause of the crash.

The Greek Coast Guard released a video of the rescue operation.