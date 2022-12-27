NEWS

Greece expresses sadness about ‘tragic’ loss of life in US blizzards 

[Lindsey DeDario/Reuters]

Greece expressed its condolences to the US government following the deaths of at least 57 people in the country due to a mega-blizzard that has gripped numerous states.

“Deeply saddened by the tragic loss of lives in the US following the harsh weather conditions. We extend our sincere condolences and deepest sympathy to the victims’ families, the people and government of our close friend and strategic partner,” the Greek foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Diplomacy Weather US

