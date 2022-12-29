NEWS

Greek researchers reveal aging molecular mechanism

Researchers from the Institute of Molecular Biology and Biotechnology (IMBB) at the Foundation for Research and Technology – Hellas (FORTH) have discovered a new molecular mechanism that works in cells to preserve the integrity and function of the nucleus and regulates physical and reproductive aging.

The results, which were published on Tuesday in the international scientific journal Nature Aging, shed light for the first time on a fundamental mechanism controlling aging and reproductive fertility.

“One of the most fascinating puzzles of modern biomedical research is understanding the molecular basis of two diametrically opposed, fundamental phenomena in biology: the mortality of the body and the immortality of the so-called stem cell line – i.e. the cells that ensure reproduction,” said Nektarios Tavernarakis, a professor in the Faculty of Medicine at the University of Crete and president of FORTH.

