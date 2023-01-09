Change of weather with heavy rainfall expected in Greece from late Monday

A low-pressure front in the Adriatic Sea that is moving slowly to the east and later to the southwest will affect Greece from Monday afternoon until the morning of Thursday 12 January, the Athens National Observatory’s meteorological service, warned on Monday.

The main characteristics of the front will be the rainfall that will affect the entire country, in some cases there will be rainstorms accompanied by hail as well as snowfall in the mountainous areas.

The change of weather will begin from the western parts of the country on Monday afternoon and specifically:

-Rainstorms will be recorded on Monday night in Epirus, the Ionian islands and western Greece

-During the night the phenomena will move easterly and on Tuesday they will affect the entire country.

-Rainstorms are expected to hit Athens on Tuesday while gale force winds will blow in the Aegean and the Ionian Sea.

-The south of Greece, Thrace, the Aegean islands and Crete will be affected mostly on Wednesday while the phenomena are expected to be intense in the Eastern Aegean islands and in the islands of the Dodecanese. [AMNA]