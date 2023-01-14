NEWS

Blinken to visit Greece Feb 20-21, report says

Blinken to visit Greece Feb 20-21, report says

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will visit Greece on February 20-21, according to a report in Hellas Journal website on Saturday, quoting diplomatic sources in Washington.

According to the report, Blinken will take part in the Greece-US strategic dialogue. A tripartite conference between Greece, Cyprus and Israel with the participation of the US (3+1) is expected to be held on the same dates.

Blinken will reportedly visit Turkey and Israel in the same month.

US Diplomacy

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Menendez denounces Erdogan’s belligerent rhetoric
NEWS

Menendez denounces Erdogan’s belligerent rhetoric

US changes to Turkey’s preferred spelling at ally’s request
NEWS

US changes to Turkey’s preferred spelling at ally’s request

Turkey accuses US of losing ‘balance’ vis-a-vis Greece, Cyprus
NEWS

Turkey accuses US of losing ‘balance’ vis-a-vis Greece, Cyprus

Greece expresses sadness about ‘tragic’ loss of life in US blizzards 
NEWS

Greece expresses sadness about ‘tragic’ loss of life in US blizzards 

US State Department responds to latest Turkish threats
NEWS

US State Department responds to latest Turkish threats

US Under-Sec of State calls Greece a regional hub of digital and energy services
NEWS

US Under-Sec of State calls Greece a regional hub of digital and energy services