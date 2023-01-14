Blinken to visit Greece Feb 20-21, report says

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will visit Greece on February 20-21, according to a report in Hellas Journal website on Saturday, quoting diplomatic sources in Washington.

According to the report, Blinken will take part in the Greece-US strategic dialogue. A tripartite conference between Greece, Cyprus and Israel with the participation of the US (3+1) is expected to be held on the same dates.

Blinken will reportedly visit Turkey and Israel in the same month.