Patra teacher accused of harassing 17-year-old student

A high school teacher in the western port city of Patra is under investigation for allegedly sexually harassing a 17-year-old student.

According to the newspaper Peloponnisos, the mother of the 17-year-old girl filed a complaint with the director of the school on Friday morning, recounting what her child had told her. She said her daughter and her classmate were sitting reading English during recess when the teacher approached her and said: “Are you reading English? Because I know that you… get turned on with Russian.”

According to the report, the insinuation provoked a strong reaction from the student, who cried.

The headmaster of the high school summoned the teacher, who denied everything and started shouting to protest his innocence. He claimed that a similar complaint had been filed against him in the past and that he was completely exonerated.