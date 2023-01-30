NEWS

Conviction upheld for man who shot neighbοr over loud music 

An appeal court in Thessaloniki on Monday upheld a prior prison sentence handed to a 40-year-old man who shot dead his neighbor after the victim complained about loud music. 

The murder took place in September 2028 in a Roma settlement in Ipsomata Diavaton, three days after the 43-year-old victim asked the perpetrator to turn down loud music coming out of his house. 

The 40-year-old went to the victim’s house holding a rifle, broke a window and shot towards the 43-year-old’s wife, who managed to hide behind a sofa. Her husband responded by shooting and injuring the attacker in the abdomen who then opened fire towards the man and killed him.

The killer claimed that he did not intend to kill the victim and that he was in self defence. He also told court he was drunk and apologised o the victim’s family. 

The court however handed him a sentence of 15 years and eight months and the man was led back to jail.

