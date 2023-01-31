New page in Greece-Japan relations

In a significant upgrade in bilateral relations and of deepening cooperation in areas of mutual interest, a Common Statement of Strategic Cooperation between Greece and Japan was signed on Monday by visiting Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and his Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida at the latter’s residence in Tokyo.

The significance of the Greek premier’s visit is also highlighted by the fact that Japan assumes the presidency of the G-7 group this year and is the world’s third most powerful economy.

In their joint statement the two leaders also, importantly, cited the need for respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of countries, “by all members of the international community,” and the importance of the peaceful resolution of disputes.

“Our countries are significantly upgrading their strategic relations and we are launching a field of close cooperation in a range of different policy areas: politics, economy, climate, digital education, culture, tourism,” Mitsotakis said.

“We have identified great opportunities in the field of economic cooperation, given that Japan is the third largest economy in the world and Greece is emerging as a reliable and very stable investment destination and trading partner,” he added, while also noting the progress made by the Greek economy, which “grew by almost 5.6% in 2022, almost double the average forecast for the eurozone.”

During their private conversation, Mitsotakis also informed his Japanese counterpart about the situation in the East Balkans, developments in the Mediterranean, as well as “the provocative actions of our neighbor Turkey, which undermine regional stability and security.”

Mitsotakis also expressed Greece’s support for Japan against the threats of North Korea. On Tuesday, the Greek premier will hold a series of meetings with key businessmen and trade representatives, and will also address students at the University of Tokyo.