Poll: ND has 7.4-point lead over opposition SYRIZA

A new opinion poll published on Saturday gave ruling New Democracy a 7.4 point lead over main opposition leftist party SYRIZA.

According to the poll by GPO on behalf of the Parapolitika newspaper, the ruling conservatives garnered 33.8%, ahead of SYRIZA (26.4%) in voter intentions, with center-left PASOK scoring below 10%. 

According to the results of this particular poll, New Democracy would move close to forming a one-party government after the second round of elections.

The relevant responses of participants indicated as much.

More specifically, in response to the question of what they would want PASOK to do in the second round, 36.8% said they would not want it to cooperate with other parties, while 33.9% would want the party to cooperate with ND, and just 20.8% would want it to cooperate with SYRIZA.

