Procedures for teacher assessments moving ahead

The individual evaluations of new teachers that are a condition for tenure is entering a new phase as of next week with procedures for the placement of the necessary staff in the two largest regions of the country, Athens and Thessaloniki, expected to begin.

At the same time, Education Minister Niki Kerameus insisted yet again on Thursday that the evaluations will be implemented as planned. “Participation in the evaluations is compulsory and abstention is a disciplinary offense that carries sanctions, such as the withholding of salaries,” she said.

For their part, the teachers’ federations are not backing down from their opposition to the move, following the high participation of teachers in Wednesday’s strike. In particular, according to Law 4823/2021, individual evaluations of teachers are carried out by the school director and an education consultant.

The first to be evaluated will be teachers who will complete their probationary two years in June 2023 and in order to be tenured must be evaluated.

About 25,000 teachers were appointed in the last two years at both levels. However, due to the delay in the selection and placement of the approximately 800 new education consultants, the start of the evaluation is being done on a district-by-district basis and depending on the time of placement per district.