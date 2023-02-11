New campus to breathe new life into Western Macedonia

The University of Western Macedonia has acquired a new modern campus in Kozani in northern Greece covering 94.8 hectares.

Apart from the academic and scientific value it will accrue, the new campus also sends a message of support to the region of Western Macedonia, which has seen high rates of scientists emigrating and unemployment, as it heads into the the post-lignite era.

The campus will meet the university’s growing educational and developmental needs and help in its transition into an academic institution of high international standards.

The complex will be inaugurated on Monday in the presence of Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

Since 2019, the university of has operated with seven faculties and 21 departments, with 15,430 undergraduate students, 3,158 postgraduate students, 409 doctoral candidates, 450 permanent, temporary and auxiliary teaching staff, and 185 administrative staff. It is spread over five cities in Western Macedonia: Florina, Kastoria, Ptolemaida, Grevena and Kozani.