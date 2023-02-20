NEWS

Six-year-old child dies of strep-A

Six-year-old child dies of strep-A
[EPA]

The first case of death by streptococcus A in Greece was announced by the National Public Health Organization (EODY) on Monday.

The national health agency said that it was informed by a hospital of the death of a six-year-old child by the bacterium. EODY has logged the incident with the European Centre for Disease Prevention & Control (ECDC).

“It is the first case of death by streptococcus A following the sharp rise of cases reported in Europe, and epidemiological data does not indicate there is concern for the country’s public health,” the Greek agency said.
 

Health

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Patra doctors warn about cosmetic deformities in unqualified venues
NEWS

Patra doctors warn about cosmetic deformities in unqualified venues

AIDS programs lagging behind
NEWS

AIDS programs lagging behind

EU court convicts Athens over NO2 emissions
NEWS

EU court convicts Athens over NO2 emissions

Nurse fired for administrating sedative gels to children in home
NEWS

Nurse fired for administrating sedative gels to children in home

Greece counts 109 Covid-19 related deaths as cases of flu rise
NEWS

Greece counts 109 Covid-19 related deaths as cases of flu rise

Sins of condemned nursing home keep piling up
NEWS

Sins of condemned nursing home keep piling up