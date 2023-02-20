Six-year-old child dies of strep-A

The first case of death by streptococcus A in Greece was announced by the National Public Health Organization (EODY) on Monday.

The national health agency said that it was informed by a hospital of the death of a six-year-old child by the bacterium. EODY has logged the incident with the European Centre for Disease Prevention & Control (ECDC).

“It is the first case of death by streptococcus A following the sharp rise of cases reported in Europe, and epidemiological data does not indicate there is concern for the country’s public health,” the Greek agency said.

