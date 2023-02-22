NEWS

Spin-offs paving the way in research, innovation

Spin-off companies set up in universities and research centers offering innovative products and services are gaining traction in Greece, marking a break with the past.

Data provided by Deputy Development and Investment Minister Christos Dimos, 101 spin-offs have been established in Greece as of December 2021, at 13 universities and seven public research centers. By the end of 2022, there was a 15.8% rise, as 16 new spin-offs were established that year – 12 from universities and four from public research centers. In total Greece now has around 120. 

In addition, universities and public research centers have declared their intention in 2023 to create 94 more spin-offs, an increase of slightly more than 80%.

“There has been a leap forward since the implementation of Law 4864/2021 to create a framework for spin-offs,” Dimas told Kathimerimni, stressing the growth of creativity and innovative businesses.

Education

