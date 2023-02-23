Pandemic health workers honored for their service

Health workers of the National Health System (ESY) were thanked for their service during the trying times of the coronavirus pandemic in a special ceremony held at Evangelismos Hospital in Athens on Wednesday afternoon attended by Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

“We had never seen a crisis like this before, and no health system in the world was ready. But we have achieved the best possible and we will always strive to be better,” said Mitsotakis, who awarded the health workers himself.

He said the award is the least the state can do to show its appreciation “of what you have offered during the health crisis and to ESY.” Health, he added, will be a central priority of his government if it is elected to a new four-year term.

Speaking at the event, Health Minister Thanos Plevris said that 1.5 billion euros will be allocated from the EU Recovery Fund for upgrades and interventions at 80 emergency wards in hospitals and at 157 health centers.