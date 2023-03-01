SYRIZA leader visits site of train crash

Main opposition SYRIZA-Progressive Alliance leader Alexis Tsipras visited the site of the train crash in Tempi on Wednesday, stating that “these are moments of deep pain and grief, the images I saw were shocking”.

“We are experiencing an inconceivable tragedy with dozens killed and missing, among them many young people, unfortunately. I would not like to talk about responsibilities at this time when we are still counting the dead and mourning. We will talk about all that in due course. I just want to express my very deep anguish and my support for the victims’ families and my wishes for a speed recovery of the injured,” Tsipras underlined.

After his visit to the site of the accident he left for Larissa University Hospital to be briefed on the condition of those injured in the collision.

Later, accompanied by Larissa mayor Apostolos Kalogiannis, he will go to the city’s central square to give blood in a blood donation drive taking place to cover the needs of the injured. [AMNA]