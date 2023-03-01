No trains Thursday as personnel strike in protest

Trains will not run anywhere in Greece Thursday, after the Panhellenic Federation of Railway Employees (POS) decided on a 24-hour strike.

The strike follows Tuesday night’s train crash in central Greece, the worst in the country’s history, that left at least 43 dead and dozens injured, some seriously.

“The disdain of all governments across time have shown for Greek Railways resulted in the tragedy at Tempi. Unfortunately, our longstanding demands for hiring permanent personnel, better training and, above all, modern safety technology, always end up in the trash can,” a union statement says.

“The next day is a day of reflection and mourning for our unjustly perished colleagues,” the statement adds.

[AMNA]