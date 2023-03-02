Tempi train collision confirmed death toll rises to 57, 56 passengers still missing
The official confirmed death toll of the Tempi rail crash has risen to 57 late on Thursday night, with 56 passengers still missing according to the latest release by the Hellenic Fire Service.
Rescue operations are still underway under difficult conditions, with the focus now being on the third carriage that is almost completely overturned. The efforts are also being assisted by a digger.
The search is expected to conclude on Friday.