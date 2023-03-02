NEWS

Tempi train collision confirmed death toll rises to 57, 56 passengers still missing

Tempi train collision confirmed death toll rises to 57, 56 passengers still missing
[AMNA]

The official confirmed death toll of the Tempi rail crash has risen to 57 late on Thursday night, with 56 passengers still missing according to the latest release by the Hellenic Fire Service.

Rescue operations are still underway under difficult conditions, with the focus now being on the third carriage that is almost completely overturned. The efforts are also being assisted by a digger.

The search is expected to conclude on Friday.  

 

 

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Supreme Court Prosecutor calls for an in-depth investigation of the railway crash
NEWS

Supreme Court Prosecutor calls for an in-depth investigation of the railway crash

PM releases statement to thank international leaders for their support
NEWS

PM releases statement to thank international leaders for their support

President Biden sends message of condolences to rail collision victims’ families
NEWS

President Biden sends message of condolences to rail collision victims’ families

Covid-19 and flu virus positivity rate increases
NEWS

Covid-19 and flu virus positivity rate increases

Greek unemployment rate fell to 10.8% in January
NEWS

Greek unemployment rate fell to 10.8% in January

Christodoulides calls Mitsotakis to discuss train crash, missing Cypriots
NEWS

Christodoulides calls Mitsotakis to discuss train crash, missing Cypriots