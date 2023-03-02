NEWS

AHI statement on Tempi train crash

Rescuers operate on the site of a crash, where two trains collided, near the city of Larissa, Greece, on Thursday. [Alexandros Avramidis/Reuters]

Hellenic Institute (AHI) President Nick Larigakis released the following statement:

“The American Hellenic Institute expresses its sincerest condolences to the people of Greece for the tragic loss of life suffered from the horrific train collision that occurred in Tempi.

Our deepest sympathies are with families of the victims. May their memory be eternal.

Our hope is for a full and speedy recovery for those who were injured.

We stand with the people of Greece during this most difficult time.”

The American Hellenic Institute is a Washington, DC-based, non-profit Greek American public policy center and think tank.

