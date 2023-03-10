NEWS

Poll of voting intentions shows ND lost ground following Feb 28 train crash

Poll of voting intentions shows ND lost ground following Feb 28 train crash

The latest poll on voting intentions suggests that while center-right New Democracy is still ahead of left-wing SYRIZA, the lead has narrowed since the deadly train collision on February 28.

The Marc poll for Antenna TV, which was aired late Thursday, gives New Democracy 29.6 percent of voting intentions to 25 percent for SYRIZA.

According to the same survey, PASOK would garner 9.7 percent, the Communist Party (KKE) 5.6 percent, Greek Solution 3.9 percent, MeRA25 3.5 percent, and the Ellines party (led by the imprisoned Ilias Kasidiaris, a former leading member of the outlawed neo-Nazi Golden Dawn) 3 percent.

Parties must win at least 3 percent to enter Parliament.

The survey was carried out on a sample of 1,241 people between March 4-7. 

Poll Politics

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Poll: ND has 7.4-point lead over opposition SYRIZA
NEWS

Poll: ND has 7.4-point lead over opposition SYRIZA

Poll gives ruling ND 7.5-point lead over SYRIZA
NEWS

Poll gives ruling ND 7.5-point lead over SYRIZA

Government monitors opinion polls for warning signs
NEWS

Government monitors opinion polls for warning signs

Conservatives wooing young voters
NEWS

Conservatives wooing young voters

Citizens feel detached from political parties
NEWS

Citizens feel detached from political parties

ND lead slightly down in latest opinion poll
NEWS

ND lead slightly down in latest opinion poll