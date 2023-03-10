Poll of voting intentions shows ND lost ground following Feb 28 train crash

The latest poll on voting intentions suggests that while center-right New Democracy is still ahead of left-wing SYRIZA, the lead has narrowed since the deadly train collision on February 28.

The Marc poll for Antenna TV, which was aired late Thursday, gives New Democracy 29.6 percent of voting intentions to 25 percent for SYRIZA.

According to the same survey, PASOK would garner 9.7 percent, the Communist Party (KKE) 5.6 percent, Greek Solution 3.9 percent, MeRA25 3.5 percent, and the Ellines party (led by the imprisoned Ilias Kasidiaris, a former leading member of the outlawed neo-Nazi Golden Dawn) 3 percent.

Parties must win at least 3 percent to enter Parliament.

The survey was carried out on a sample of 1,241 people between March 4-7.