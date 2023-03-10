Mother in child pimping case calls for police psychologist to testify

A 37-year-old mother who has been in custody since last October over charges relating to the pimping of her 12-year-old daughter has requested that a police psychologist examining the child be called to testify before an investigating magistrate.

Through her defense, the accused wants to ascertain the credibility of her daughter’s claim that she was not involved in the sexual abuse and exploitation.

“How is it possible that people whom her daughter has named as having abused her are not in prison but she [the mother] is, even though her 12-year-old daughter has not said anything about her,” the woman’s lawyer, Apostolos Lytras, said. [AMNA]