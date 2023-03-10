NEWS

Mother in child pimping case calls for police psychologist to testify

Mother in child pimping case calls for police psychologist to testify
[InTime News, file photo]

A 37-year-old mother who has been in custody since last October over charges relating to the pimping of her 12-year-old daughter has requested that a police psychologist examining the child be called to testify before an investigating magistrate.

Through her defense, the accused wants to ascertain the credibility of her daughter’s claim that she was not involved in the sexual abuse and exploitation.

“How is it possible that people whom her daughter has named as having abused her are not in prison but she [the mother] is, even though her 12-year-old daughter has not said anything about her,” the woman’s lawyer, Apostolos Lytras, said. [AMNA]

Crime

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Proposal submitted to end attacks on health workers
NEWS

Proposal submitted to end attacks on health workers

Athens expresses dismay over Hamburg church attack
NEWS

Athens expresses dismay over Hamburg church attack

Suspect arrested for helping individuals leave Greece with stolen documents
NEWS

Suspect arrested for helping individuals leave Greece with stolen documents

Three more people charged in Tempe train crash
NEWS

Three more people charged in Tempe train crash

Wanted man arrested in Thessaloniki for sexually abusing boy
NEWS

Wanted man arrested in Thessaloniki for sexually abusing boy

Armed robber holds up foreign cash exchange 
NEWS

Armed robber holds up foreign cash exchange 