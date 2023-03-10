Man who killed bedridden mother gets life sentence

A mixed jury court in Thessaloniki sentenced a 60-year-old man who killed his bedridden and blind mother because he was “tired of taking care of her” to life in prison and an extra 21 years on Friday.

In addition to this, the man repeatedly raped her while she was alive, a fact established by the forensic findings on the victim’s body.

The heinous crime came to light last July, in the village of Xirochori in the regional unit of Thessaloniki, after the brother of the accused found their mother, 84, dead in the house where she lived with her 60-year-old son.