Police looking for man for leaving young son at home

Police on Friday were looking for a 42-year-old father accused of leaving his 7-year-old child alone in their house in the northern suburb of Neo Psychiko and taking off.

According to police, the 41-year-old mother of the child left it in the care of her husband, who then proceeded to lock the youngster up in a room and leave the house.

The child was discovered by emergency services, who were notified by neighbors who heard it scream and cry. A case file was created against the 42-year-old for neglect of a minor

