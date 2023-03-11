NEWS

Fresh poll gives ND 3.9-point lead over SYRIZA

A new survey published on Saturday gave ruling New Democracy a lead of 3.9 points over SYRIZA. 

The poll by GPO on behalf of Parapolitika newspaper was the latest after the deadly train crash on February 28 and shows that ruling ND’s lead over the leftist party has been cut. 

However, SYRIZA and socialist PASOK also posted small losses. More specifically, New Democracy got 29.5% versus 25.6% for SYRIZA.

PASOK-KINAL was third with 9.2%, ahead of communist KKE with 6.7%, radical leftist MeRA25 (3.3%) and nationalist Greek Solution (3%).

