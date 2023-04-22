NEWS

Police come under attack in Exarchia

Successive Molotov cocktail attacks against the police were launched by unknown persons late Friday and early Saturday morning in the central Athens district of Exarchia. 

Police said the spate of incidents began at 12.20 a.m. with an attack with firebombs and other objects against police officers on Kolettis Street. 

A short time later, at 1.10 a.m. another attack on police occurred at the junction of Metaxas and Zoodochou Pigis Street, and then there was fresh tension on Kolettis. 

Then, at around 2 a.m., a riot squad was attacked with stones on Strefi Hill. No injuries or property damage were reported.

