Thessaloniki: Police apprehend man for mother’s murder

[InTime News]

Police in Thessaloniki have apprehended a 34-year-old man who is suspected of murdering his 71-year-old mother earlier in the month.

The man was arrested on Saturday morning in an outdoor area in the area of Toumba area.

Police sources said he suspect has been wandering around different areas since the murder in an effort to avoid arrest.

In a handwritten note left in his home, the man allegedly confessed to the killing, which he attributed to the psychological problems his mother was facing.

A shotgun was also found in his house.

The body of the woman was found in a passenger seat in a car. She had suffered a head injury.

The man is expected to be taken before a prosecutor.

