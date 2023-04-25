Man wanted by Interpol for child trafficking arrested in Athens

Police in Athens have arrested a 56-year-old fugitive wanted by the authorities in Albania for child trafficking.

The suspect, who was wanted on an Interpol arrest warrant, was tracked down in the central Athens district of Agios Nikolaos and taken into custody on Monday afternoon.

The 56-year-old has been convicted to 15 years in prison in Tirana for “buying” an 8-year-old boy from a destitute family in Albania and forcing him to beg on the streets of Athens. He reportedly paid the family 100,000 leks (roughly 900 euros) for the child, which he then smuggled into Greece and exploited.

Greek police are also investigating whether the suspect forced the child to engage in other illegal activities for money.

The suspect is to face an Athens prosecutor on Tuesday.