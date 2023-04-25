NEWS

Man wanted by Interpol for child trafficking arrested in Athens

Man wanted by Interpol for child trafficking arrested in Athens
File photo.

Police in Athens have arrested a 56-year-old fugitive wanted by the authorities in Albania for child trafficking.

The suspect, who was wanted on an Interpol arrest warrant, was tracked down in the central Athens district of Agios Nikolaos and taken into custody on Monday afternoon.

The 56-year-old has been convicted to 15 years in prison in Tirana for “buying” an 8-year-old boy from a destitute family in Albania and forcing him to beg on the streets of Athens. He reportedly paid the family 100,000 leks (roughly 900 euros) for the child, which he then smuggled into Greece and exploited.

Greek police are also investigating whether the suspect forced the child to engage in other illegal activities for money.

The suspect is to face an Athens prosecutor on Tuesday.

Crime

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Thessaloniki man handed six years over revenge porn
NEWS

Thessaloniki man handed six years over revenge porn

Clock ticking for Folli Follie case
NEWS

Clock ticking for Folli Follie case

Police come under attack in Exarchia
NEWS

Police come under attack in Exarchia

Mykonos bar fined €33 mln
ILLEGAL CONSTRUCTIONS

Mykonos bar fined €33 mln

Thessaloniki: Police apprehend man for mother’s murder
NEWS

Thessaloniki: Police apprehend man for mother’s murder

Rapporteur to be appointed for Georgoulis waiver
NEWS

Rapporteur to be appointed for Georgoulis waiver